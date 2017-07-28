GFW Cancels Upcoming House Show

The GFW Impact live event scheduled for Saturday, August 6th in Bridgeport, CT has been canceled. GFW says the event was nixed due to “unforeseen circumstances and logistical challenges.”

The following update was posted to the GFW website, noting that refunds will be issued. The August 4th and August 5th live events in New York are still scheduled. As noted, these are the first Impact live events since 2014.