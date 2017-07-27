GFW Impact Preview For Tonight, Super X Cup Tournament Update, LAX vs. Alberto

– Below is a preview for tonight’s GFW Impact episode, featuring the next chapter in the feud between The LAX and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron – a Gauntlet Match.

– Other matches for tonight’s Impact include Rosemary vs. GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna in a Last Knockout Standing Match, Davey Richards vs. Taiji Ishimori in a Super X Cup tournament match plus six-man action with Eli Drake, Chris Adonis and Ethan Carter III vs. Eddie Edwards, Naomichi Marufuji and Impact Grand Champion Moose. Tonight’s show will also see Bobby Lashley call out Bruce Prichard.

– Below is a promo for tonight’s Richards vs. Ishimori match. Ishimori will be representing Pro Wrestling NOAH out of Japan. The winner will go on to face ACH in the semi-finals. Desmond Xavier vs. Drago is already confirmed for the sem-finals and the winners of those two matches will meet to crown the winner. Below is a promo for tonight’s match: