GFW Knockout Sienna Talks In-Depth About Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

GFW Knockout Sienna recently took part in a media conference call, and due to her background being in the mixed-martial-arts world, she was asked about the upcoming boxing mega-PPV event scheduled for later this month.

Sienna claims UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor does, in fact, have a chance against consensus pound-for-pound boxing king Floyd Mayweather Jr. when the two meet inside the squared-circle on August 26th live on pay-per-view.

“That is a good question. I don’t know, man,” said Sienna of McGregor’s chances. “He only has boxing element so I really, really don’t know how that is going to go.”

Sienna continued, “I know this is going to be a controversial opinion but I do believe everything on TV is fake so I do believe that Floyd is going to win and then Conor is going to challenge him to an MMA fight and then Conor is going to win because they’re both protected by their own sport. If Conor loses in boxing, he didn’t really lose, he lost to a champion boxer. If Floyd loses in MMA, he didn’t really lose, he lost to a champion MMA fighter. So they’re both protected, they make millions, millions, millions of dollars and maybe they’ll have a third one for a draw. I’m not really sure but I’m telling you at least the high profile fights, they are taking stuff from professional wrestling. That’s all I’m going to say.”

