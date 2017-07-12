GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron Over Domestic Investigation

GFW announced today that World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron has been suspended due to the domestic violence investigation stemming from the Orlando airport incident with Paige on Sunday. Below is their full statement:

“Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.”

As noted, Paige and Alberto were involved in an incident on Sunday that was recorded by a fan. We will keep you updated on the suspension.