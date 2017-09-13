GFW Tag Team Title Match News For Thursday, Shane Helms Knocks GFW Merchandise, Xplosion

– Below is a new GFW Xplosion US Exclusive match with Ava Storie vs. Laurel Van Ness:

– OVE vs. GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX on this week’s GFW Impact episode will take place from Tijuana, Mexico at a Crash Lucha Libre event. GFW posted the following on the match:

LAX and oVe face-off for the first time ever in a Tag Team Championship match in Tijuana, Mexico this Thursday on IMPACT!

The faction of LAX has been dominating the Tag Team Division of GFW since they first burst on the scene earlier this year. They quickly grabbed ahold of the Tag Team Titles, and have not relinquished them since. Santana and Ortiz are the Tag Team Champions, and it seems that they have been unstoppable. However, oVe (Ohio Over Everything) have been able to make waves in the division since their debut on IMPACT a handful of weeks ago. Will they be the group to finally dethrone LAX?

Let’s look at the facts. Although oVe are relatively new to IMPACT, they have been wrestling as a duo for basically their entire life. They are comprised of brothers Dave and Jake Crist, who have had a passion for wrestling since a very young age. They grew up wrestling together, therefore they have a unique knowledge of their tag team partner, unlike most of their competition. They have a keen sense on their respective brother’s skill set and talents, as well as the undeniable sibling bond. It makes them a huge threat. So far, they have been undefeated in IMPACT matches, so will they continue their streak on their opponents home-turf?

LAX put the Tag Team Championships on the line with one condition. oVe would have to travel to Tijuana, Mexico and compete at a Crash Lucha Libre show. There is no doubt that LAX has the home team advantage, but oVe shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

The action happens on IMPACT on Pop on Thursday night! Show starts at 8/7c. See how this rivalry continues to unfold.

– As seen below, former GFW talent and producer Shane Helms took to Twitter and knocked GFW’s new t-shirt for Johnny Impact: