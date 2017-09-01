GFW Title Matches Announced, Petey Williams Talks GFW Return (Video), After Impact

– Below is the latest After Impact video with Josh Mathews and Scott D’Amore looking at some of the action from last night’s show:

– Jim Cornette has announced Matt Sydal vs. GFW World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake for next Thursday’s GFW Impact episode, September 7th. Cornette has also announced El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III for the September 14th episode.

– Former X Division Champion Petey Williams returned to GFW Impact on last night’s show and picked up a win over Caleb Konley. This was Petey’s first Impact match in more than 8 years after returning at Destination X a few weeks back. Below is post-match video with Petey talking about how he returned to GFW to bring the X Division back to where it should be. He also says his Canadian Destroyer move has been “hookered” around the business while he’s been retired for the past 3 years. Petey says he’s the original Canadian Destroyer and he’s going to save pro wrestling while he takes the move back. Petey also knocks Caleb and Trevor Lee, and thanks X Division Sonjay Dutt for having his back.