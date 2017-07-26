HBK Appearing At NXT Live Events?, SmackDown Dark Match, Triple Threat Promo

– Below is a promo for Monday’s WWE RAW main event, which will see Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman do battle in a Triple Threat. As noted, Strowman vs. Joe vs. Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown at The Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia saw The Hype Bros defeat The Ascension. Our correspondent noted that the match was very boring but Mojo was over with the crowd as he’s from Alexandria, VA.

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels may be appearing at the WWE NXT live events in Milwaukee on July 27th, Green Bay on July 28th and Minneapolis on July 29th. HBK tweeted the following in response to a tweet from NXT Champion Bobby Roode to promote the weekend events. The comments from Michaels were re-tweeted by Triple H.