HHH & Stephanie Talk Mae Young Classic (Videos), Chris Jericho On “It” Film

– WWE uploaded a number of videos related to the upcoming finals of the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament, which features Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler. Featured above is a clip from WWE’s official YouTube channel that features Triple H discussing the tournament. Stephanie McMahon talks about the Mae Young Classic in another video from WWE’s YouTube channel below.

– The horror movie It opened in theaters nationwide this week. WWE Superstar Chris Jericho took to social media on Thursday to post an image based off of the movie, playing off of his catchphrase. Jericho posted the following on his official Instagram page: