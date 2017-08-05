HoHo Lun Explains Why He Asked For NXT Release, Possibility Of WWE Return

Former NXT Superstar HoHo Lun, who officially parted ways with WWE this week as reported exclusively by our friends at WrestlingInc.com, recently spoke with WWE.com to explain his departure from the company. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On requesting his release two weeks ago so he could be with his ailing mother in his native Hong Kong: “I went to Hong Kong for vacation about three weeks ago and that’s when I realized that my mother is sick. That’s why I decided to tell Matt Bloom, the head coach of the [WWE Performance Center], that I wanted to request my release.”

On it being a tough decision to make as one of his top goals was to work WWE’s first-ever live event in Shenzhen, Chnia on September 17: “One of my top goals was to perform in front of WWE Live fans in China. It was a really tough decision because I wanted to perform in my home.”

On not ruling out the possibility of returning to WWE: “I want to thank the WWE fans for supporting me over the last 13 months,” Lun said. “I hope that they can keep following me with my next journey because I will be making history by helping the scene in Asia. And maybe one day, I can come back to WWE again and perform as a WWE Superstar.”

Check out the complete HoHo Lun interview at WWE.com.