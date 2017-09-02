Hulk Hogan Polls Fans On Wrestling Future: “Should I Come Back Or Stay Away?”

Earlier this week, Hulk Hogan took to his official YouTube channel to conduct a Q&A with fans, where he brought up the subject of a potential return to the pro wrestling world.

Hogan answered various questions from a number of fans in the new video, which you can view above, however at the end of the clip, “The Hulkster” came right out and asked the fans — should he return to wrestling or stay away?

“Now I got a question for you,” said Hogan at the end of the Q&A. “From this point forward, with Hulk Hogan being in the prime of his career, with Hulk Hogan being the greatest beach bum ever with the greatest beach shop, what do you fans want to see me do with wrestling?”

Hogan continued, “Do you want me to stay out of it? Do you want me to get back in it? Do you want me to tear the business apart? I want to hear from you guys. I want to get your replies. What do the fans want Hulk Hogan to do about wrestling from this point forward.”