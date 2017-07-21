James Ellsworth Reacts To First WWE Figure, Largest Tag Team Matches, New DVDs

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at the 7 largest tag team matches in WWE history – John Cena & Randy Orton vs. the RAW roster, a 7 vs. 7 Divas match, the ECW Originals vs. The League of Nations vs. The Wyatt Family vs. Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & The Usos, Team USA vs. The Multi-National Alliance, Team WWE vs. The Nexus, a 20-man match at the first Survivor Series and RAW vs. SmackDown at the first Bragging Rights pay-per-view.

– WWE Home Video will be releasing “Iconic Matches” DVDs for John Cena, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns on October 17th, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The DVDs can be pre-ordered for $12.35 each via Amazon at these links – Cena, Reigns and Balor.

– The WWE website has posted photos of new figures revealed by Mattel at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday at this link. New figures include firsts for James Ellsworth, Ember Moon, Jack Gallagher, Tye Dillinger, Braun Strowman, Elias Samson and others. Ellsworth tweeted the following on his first figure: