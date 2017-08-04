James Ellsworth Storyline Update, Epic SummerSlam Returns (Video), John Cena

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 5 epic SummerSlam returns – Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan, Triple H, The Undertaker and Big E:

– Fans will finally be able to see John Cena’s “Carpool Karaoke” session with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal this coming Tuesday as season 1 of the series will be released via Apple Music on August 8th. “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is based off the popular skit from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

– It looks like James Ellsworth may be returning to WWE SmackDown this coming week as his storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is over. The suspension began on July 4th. Ellsworth tweeted the following today: