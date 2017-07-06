James Storm Suffers Concussion (Videos), Impact Super X Cup Tournament News

– GFW/Impact is reporting that James Storm suffered a grade 3 concussion during the Strap Match against Ethan Carter III at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Above is video of when the injury happened and below is video of Storm receiving medical attention after the match. It’s worth noting that Storm has not appeared at this week’s Impact tapings in Orlando.

– As noted, the single-elimination Super X Cup tournament will kick off on tonight’s Impact episode. Participants are Davey Richards, Andrew Everett, Idris Abraham, Desmond Xavier, Taiji Ishimori, ACH, Drago and Sammy Guevara. Below is a photo of the participants with the trophy: