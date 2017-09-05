Jason Jordan On Wrestling John Cena, Nia Jax On The Women’s Fatal 4 Way (Video), Fans On No Mercy

– Below is video of Nia Jax talking to Mike Rome after this week’s WWE RAW in Omaha, which saw Jax and Emma defeat Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to earn a spot in the title match at WWE No Mercy, making it a Fatal 4 Way. Nia says she took the other 3 competitors out in a preview of what’s to come at No Mercy:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which No Mercy match are they most looking forward to – John Cena vs. Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 67% went with Braun vs. Brock. As noted, WWE recently indicated that Cena vs. Reigns will close the show but that has not been confirmed.

– This week’s RAW opener saw John Cena defeat Jason Jordan in the first-ever match between the two. Jordan took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match: