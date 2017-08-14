Jay Lethal Talks About Training AJ Lee, Working With Samoa Joe & CM Punk

Former Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Jay Lethal recently spoke with the folks at Cult Of Whatever for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On working with Samoa Joe and CM Punk in ROH: “Calling my matches with Samoa Joe and CM Punk a learning experience would be an understatement. It was me going to a full year of school within one match, those guys were at the top of their game then and now. They have never really slowed down other than Punk stopping wrestling and Daniel forced to stop. Joe taught me more than anybody could ever imagine and more than anybody would know.”

On training AJ Lee: “That was interesting, when she trained she was pretty much the only girl in her class and the smallest, everybody else towered over her so I’m sure that didn’t make the classes any easier. As she went on to become the longest reigning women’s champion in WWE to say I had any help or aid in doing that is cool but I think once she got pulled into the WWE system they show you how to do things their way which I’m sure is the total opposite of the way I did it.”

On whether or not WWE has ever contacted him: “No, I’ve never had any talks with WWE, as far as would I one day like to wrestle for WWE, my love for professional wrestling when I was a young kid was created and developed by my love for the WWF at the time now WWE. I definitely think it would be cool at some point in my career to step foot inside a WWE ring, and I could say I wrestled for the company that helped shape my love for this business. If it happens it happens but it won’t be the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.”

Check out the complete Jay Lethal interview at CultOfWhatever.com.