JBL On Reigns Kicking Enzo Amore Off WWE Tour Bus, Amore’s Backstage Heat

On the latest episode of the WWE Network original series, “Bring It To The Table, longtime WWE Superstar JBL spoke at length about Enzo Amore’s issues with backstage heat.

To better understand what is going on with Enzo Amore right now, JBL told the story of the infamous “Wrestler’s Court” setup behind-the-scenes in WWE over the past several years.

“Yes, there’s been a history of this,” said JBL. “It’s called wrestler’s court, it’s to mediate conflicts. Undertaker was the judge, I was the prosecuting attorney, either Godfather or Kane was the bailiff. Sometimes you circumvented court completely and just threw them out of the locker room or threw them off buses. Miz was one of those, which by the way, not me. Given credit for it because of storyline reasons. But we also had ring announcers, we’ve had commentators, we’ve had talent thrown out of locker rooms in the past.”

From there, JBL touched on the reports of Roman Reigns kicking Amore off of a WWE tour bus recently and explained why the odds are against Amore at this point in his career.

“Now here’s what’s bad about it. Most of those guys – except for Miz, Miz is the only one – never made it,” JBL said. “Once the locker turned against these guys – they were sprayed with human repellent or whatever – they never made it. So the odds are completely against Enzo. Now I think he’s very talented, I’ve had a good working relationship with him but apparently there’s a lot of problems with him and the rest of the world.”

