JBL’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Announced, Nigel McGuinness Joins Main Roster Teams

As noted, JBL and WWE announced over the weekend that JBL is stepping down from SmackDown commentary to focus more time on his efforts with at-risk youth in Bermuda. He will continue to work special events such as WrestleMania.

It was announced today that Corey Graves will join Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton on SmackDown beginning tomorrow night. Graves will also continue to call RAW with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Michael Cole.

Nigel McGuinness will be calling WWE 205 Live and WWE Main Event as Graves is leaving those shows.

Below is WWE’s full announcement:

Corey Graves to take over as new SmackDown LIVE commentator

As first announced on WWE’s Twitter page, Corey Graves will be joining the SmackDown LIVE commentary team, replacing JBL who opted to leave his position at the desk late last week to pursue his new opportunity as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador.

Graves will now commentate both Raw and SmackDown LIVE, while Nigel McGuinness will take over Graves’ commentary duties on 205 Live and WWE Main Event.

WWE.com wishes both Graves and McGuinness the best of luck in their new roles.