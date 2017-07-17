Jeff Hardy Brings Back Old Look (Photo), WWE Lists Tallest Superstars Of All-Time

– WWE has a new article on their official website looking at the tallest performers in WWE history. It should be noted that Andre the Giant (who came in at number two) is listed at 7’4”, so it’s one of “those” lists. Coming in at number one on the list is the late Giant Gonzalez (aka El Gigante), who is listed at 8’0”. For those interested in checking out the list, visit WWE.com.

– Also new on the official WWE website is an article pointing out the fact that Jeff Hardy wore face paint for the first time since returning to the company at their non-televised live event in Roanoke, Virginia over the weekend. The article, which you can check out at WWE.com, points out that Hardy routinely wore face paint during his WWE run in 2008 and 2009, but that this past weekend marked the first time he has since resurfacing in the company. You can check out a photo of Hardy’s face paint look from this weekend’s event in Roanoke below.