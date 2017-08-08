Jeff Hardy Concert Set For Nashville Bar, Nia Jax On Her Speed & Power, SmackDown

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Toronto in this new video:

JEFF HARDY TO PERFORM LIVE IN TUPELO, MS

Concert to Take Place at The Thirsty Devil on August 27th

Nashville, TN (August 8, 2017) – Legendary professional wrestler and singer/songwriterJeff Hardy will be performing LIVE with his band at The Thirsty Devil in Tupelo, Mississippi on August 27th as part of his RAW(K) concert series. Doors will open at 9PM, with the show starting at 10PM. Tickets can be purchased HERE!

Known as “Brother Nero” in the wrestling ring, Jeff Hardy has also achieved success with his band PEROXWHY?GEN. He continues to deliver great entertainment to his fans all over the world.

For more information, visit JeffHardyBrand.com and engage with Jeff Hardy on Instagram and Twitter. You can purchase a copy of Jeff’s new record, “Precession of the Equinoxes,” HERE!

– Nia Jax tweeted the following video today to brag on last night’s RAW Triple Threat win over Mickie James and Dana Brooke. As noted, Nia will now face Sasha Banks on next week’s RAW to determine the replacement for the injured Bayley at SummerSlam in the RAW Women’s Title match with Alexa Bliss. Nia wrote, “Pretty. Power. Speed. Agility. Did I mention POWER?! #GiveEveryoneAChance the result will be the same. #HoldOntoYourPants”