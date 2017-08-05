Jeff Hardy Talks Splitting Time Between WWE & Music, If Matt Hardy Helps & More

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with WWE.com for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On splitting time between his band Peroxwhy?gen and his wrestling career: “It’s hard, man, [on] days like that Monday Night Raw in Nashville. We did that show after our latest CD – ‘Precession of the Equinoxes,’ which is available now at JeffHardyBrand.com – came out. It was a tough day: We wrestled The Revival, got beat, and then I had to get ready and sing 14 songs. It’s tough, but I think moving forward, we’re gonna try to do a show at least once a month in towns near and around Nashville.”

On whether or not his brother Matt Hardy ever contributes to any of his music: “I’ve tried my best! Matt has written so many cool raps back in the day. I’ve said, ‘Man, let’s just get in the studio and record a brotherly song! I’ll try to do my little alternative abstract rock and you come in with a bridge rap at the end.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, man,’ but he’s also said he’s gonna get ‘Hardy Boyz’ tattooed on his neck and it hasn’t happened yet, so I don’t know if we’ll ever write a song together. Still, for him to come out and support me that night meant the world. We’ve been through so much, and for us to be back in WWE doing what we’re doing now, and have my music going the way it is, it’s the best to have his support.”

On the goals he has for his band: “I actually had the opportunity to play the [Vans] Warped Tour this month, two Carolina dates. I was so scared to commit; I knew I was coming back to WWE, but it was before we made our return. I was like, ‘I can’t really commit to that; should I ask somebody?’ I kept putting it off and putting it off until finally, I said, ‘All right, there’s no more time.’ But, starting now, my goal is to play the Warped Tour next summer – a couple of days in the Carolinas or Tennessee. As far as wrestling, it’s to keep on rockin’ and maybe perform at one of the pay-per-views these days. Maybe write a song for one.”

