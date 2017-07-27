Jeremy Borash Talks About Working With Scott Steiner At Slammiversary XV

GFW broadcast team member Jeremy Borash recently took part in a promotional media conference call. During the call, the longtime employee was asked by our friend Raj Giri at WrestlingInc.com about his experience working with Scott Steiner at the recent Slammiversary XV pay-per-view.

“I’ve known Scott Steiner for years,” said Borash. “Going back to WCW. If I hadn’t known Scott Steiner for years, I would have been petrified with the whole situation. You know back in WCW you know, when I talk about the chaos that was there and kind of the real hostile work environment, he was a big part of that.”

Borash continued, explaining what it was like to work alongside Steiner against the duo of Joseph Park (Abyss) and Josh Mathews in a No Disqualification match at the big 15-year anniversary show in Orlando, Florida earlier this year.

“So you know, again with Scott, you’re not going to get that with him and everybody but if he likes you and he can do business, he’s a lot of fun and can be a very creative input source,” said Borash. “So he was great. To me, he’s one of those guys tomorrow you could give him a Web show where he rants on something and I’d watch it.”

For more notes from the media call with Jeremy Borash, visit WrestlingInc.com.