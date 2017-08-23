Jerry Lawler Addresses Rumors Of Undertaker In NYC For SummerSlam Weekend

As noted, WWE legend The Undertaker was reportedly spotted in Brooklyn, New York, the site of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III and WWE SummerSlam this past weekend. Following the reports, rumors began running rampant that “The Dead Man” would be appearing at the big WWE pay-per-view event on Sunday night. By now, everyone has discovered that this did not happen, yet the question still remained as to why “The Phenom” was in the NYC area this weekend.

Until now.

Jerry “The King” Lawler addressed the rumors of The Undertaker being in town during a recent episode of his “Dinner With The King” podcast. According to the WWE Hall Of Famer, The Undertaker might have been in town to be scanned for a new video game that is not WWE 2K18.

“You know something that I just realized,” said Lawler during his podcast this week. “[Undertaker] may have been there because they were doing scans for a game.”

Lawler continued, “Everybody that was on the show that night, myself included, had to be scanned… And it’s not the 2K people, it’s a different game that’s coming out next year, and so everybody had to do their face scans and their body scans.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Dinner With The King” podcast featuring Jerry Lawler at PodAvenue.com.