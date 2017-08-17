Jerry Lawler: We Need Less Finn Balor & More Demon

On this week’s edition of Jerry Lawler’s podcast, Dinner With The King, the WWE Hall of Famer discusses Finn Balor’s match at SummerSlam this Sunday. Balor will be facing Bray Wyatt, and had hinted on RAW that he’ll be appearing as the “demon.” Lawler feels that Balor needs to bring out the “demon” character and ring attire more often.

“I’ve been waiting on this for a long time — Demon Finn Balor,” Lawler said. “That’s been my one gripe about Finn Balor. I think we need less Finn Balor and more Demon. I realize that’s cumbersome and time-consuming to get into that character and to become the Demon. But I think it’s worth it.”

The podcast episode was dedicated to Ric Flair, with some classic audio clips from Flair’s career. Lawler says a Tweet from Flair’s daughter Charlotte gave him hope that The Nature Boy’s situation may not be as dire as he feared earlier.

“We think the world of Ric Flair, he’s the greatest of all-time,” Lawler said. “It’s a well-deserved handle for Ric. And we wish him the best. And hopefully he’ll make a full recovery from this and be back walking past us at a bar sometime in the near future going wooo! C’mon, Ric. Kick out!”

