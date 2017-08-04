Jim Ross Says It’s “Inevitable” That Ronda Rousey Will Appear At WrestleMania

If you ask Jim Ross, a future WrestleMania appearance for former UFC Women’s Champion and pop culture mega-star Ronda Rousey is “inevitable.”

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the WWE Hall Of Famer and asked him about the possibility of Rousey appearing in WWE again in the future.

“Oh, she’s gonna be a big star,” said Ross. “It’s inevitable. I see her in a WrestleMania someday.”

‘Good Ole’ J.R.’ continued, “It’s too great an opportunity for her to pass up and WWE to pass up. It’s a match made in heaven.”

Ronda Rousey famously appeared alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 31 back in March of 2015, getting physically involved in a segment that included Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon.