Jinder Mahal On Wrestling Great Khali In Delhi, Representing India, Randy Orton

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with QC Online to promote his title defense against Randy Orton at tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live house show in Moline, Illinois. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On wrestling against The Great Khali in Delhi recently: “It was amazing … we had over 60,000 people. It was a great reception. The fans were very passionate, very proud.”

On representing India as WWE Champion: “It’s a great feeling to be champion, a proud feeling I’m representing India. India is proud to have a WWE champion. It’s very popular there, with a large viewership. Growing up, my uncle was a huge influence on me, and who I go to advice even still now in my current position.”

On Randy Orton: “He’s an incredible performer, 13 times champion. Randy is there to ultimately take the WWE championship away from me. It’s my duty to ensure I walk out of Moline the WWE champion.”

