Jinder Mahal On WWE Fans Booing Indian National Anthem, Succeeding In WWE

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with the folks at Ala Arabiya English for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On achieving success in WWE: “In order to succeed in WWE, you’re responsible. If you put in 100 percent, you get back 100 percent. A lot of it is mental. Just my mental attitude has changed. I have a very positive outlook, I set goals for myself, and I write down my goals. I read a lot of self-help books, I listen to a lot of podcasts, and just thinking positive, positive things are starting to happen in my life. I’m a firm believer that you get back what you put in.”

On WWE fans booing the Indian national anthem on SmackDown Live: “It was a very small negative reaction but overall everyone was very happy. I think that’s the first time that the Indian National Anthem has ever been sung on such a huge platform. I think everyone was very proud that our culture has been showed. I want to make sure that everything we do is authentic, is the real thing. Very few people are offended by it.”

On setting lower goals for his latest WWE run when he first returned to the company: “My goal was to become WWE champion, but not this soon. Actually, to tell you the truth, I kind of aimed low. I started writing down my goals as of the new year, and every day I would write down, ‘become a champion in WWE.’ I was aiming at Intercontinental champion or US Heavyweight champion, but I should have been writing, WWE Champion. Now I write ’10-time WWE Champion.'”

