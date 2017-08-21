Jinder Mahal Post-SummerSlam Promo, WWE On Adam Cole’s Debut, Sasha Banks

– Below is new video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers talking to Dasha Fuentes after the win over Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam last night. Dasha brings up how The Singh Brothers interfered in another match but Jinder says he’s The Modern Day Maharaja and there’s a reason he’s champion. Jinder brags on beating Randy Orton and international icon Nakamura, saying he’s the greatest WWE Champion in history. Samir Singh rants to Dasha about how great Jinder is before the brothers praise Jinder to end the segment.

– Below is how WWE covered the debut of former ROH Champion Adam Cole at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event. As noted, Cole joined Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for a triple team beatdown on new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. Fish and O’Reilly had attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY and former champs The Authors of Pain earlier in the night. WWE wrote the following on the trio of former ROH champions:

In yet another shocking turn of events, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly appeared for a second time in the evening as they stood on the apron during McIntyre’s celebration. Only, they were only two-thirds of the equation as multiple time World Champion Adam Cole blindsided McIntyre. The trio of Fish, O’Reilly and Cole proceeded to beat down the new NXT Champion before Cole hit a superkick on the embattled NXT Champion.

Cole – flanked by Fish and O’Reilly – stood over a fallen McIntyre holding the NXT Championship, leaving the NXT Universe to wonder what these three men have in store for NXT.

– New RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks tweeted the following after her win over Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam: