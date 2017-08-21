Jinder Mahal Reveals Why He Didn’t Have Big Celebration When He Won WWE Title

Prior to Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam event, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke with The Sporting News to promote the big pay-per-view.

During the discussion, Mahal discussed finding out about WWE’s plans for him to win the WWE Championship.

As Mahal explained, the WWE Universe didn’t exactly react how he had hoped when he won the six-man match in April that determined the number one contender to challenge then-WWE Champion Randy Orton.

“At that time I was receiving tweets, people were like, ‘Why is Jinder even considered in the number one (contender) match?’ And then one of the boys told me, ‘You’re going in with Randy next,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ and then I saw Randy, he came into the trainer’s room, and he was like, ‘I think we’re working soon,’ said Mahal.

Mahal added, “WWE is very unpredictable. I knew even though I could be winning, I didn’t want to get too excited. It was a weird feeling when I became WWE champion. I didn’t have a huge moment of celebration because my goals were a lot bigger than this. I knew now I needed to step up.”

