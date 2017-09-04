John Cena & Mom In New Commercial, Kurt Angle Hypes Tonight’s RAW, Stock, Viewership

– Below is a brand new Hefty commercial with John Cena and his mom Carol:
– There will be no WWE stock update today due to the Labor Day holiday. Viewership for this week’s RAW and SmackDown will also be delayed due to the holiday.
– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted the following teaser for tonight’s Labor Day edition of RAW:
Happy Labor Day everybody. It's going to be a tremendous "Labor Day Raw" tonight. Don't forget to tune in. #RawGM #itsdamntrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 4, 2017