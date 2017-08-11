John Cena Open To Airing Wedding On TV, Says It’s Nikki Bella’s Decision To Make

John Cena recently spoke with the folks at Pop Sugar about his public proposal to longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

“I messed around with the idea months before and I guess it was just me having the guts enough to do it on that stage,” said Cena. “So many of our viewers know myself and Nicole from the WWE ring, and I’ve been in WWE for 15 years now, [so] they’re my family. WrestleMania is the one day of the year that the entire family gathers together. So, I figured it was a great way for me to tell the woman I love that she’s the one I want to spend the rest of my life in front of all the people that have followed us for all of these years.”

The longtime WWE Superstar also discussed the possibility of having his wedding ceremony with Bella air live on WWE television. According to Cena, the decision is up to his bride-to-be, and he will support her 100-percent whichever way she chooses to go.

“I’m not sure,” said Cena. “I’m going have to divert to her on that one. She’s the boss. [Her] show is called Total Bellas, so it’s kind of about [her] life and if she decides to open up that moment to the rest of the world, I certainly support her. At the same time, if she were to decide that wants that moment just for us, I’d certainly support her with that as well.”

Check out the complete John Cena interview at PopSugar.com.