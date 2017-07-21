John Cena Raps In Mandarin (Video), Drew McIntyre On His Title Shot, Birthdays

By
Scott Lazara
-

– John Cena raps for WWE’s Chinese fans in this new video from his Twitter:

– Former WWE star Giant Silva turns 54 years old today and former WWE star Shawn Stasiak turns 47. Also, today would have been the 88th birthday of Bob Orton Sr.

– As noted, Drew McIntyre defeated Killian Dain on this week’s WWE NXT episode to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during SummerSlam weekend. Drew tweeted the following on becoming the new #1 contender: