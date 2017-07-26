John Cena Wrestles Jinder Mahal After Tapings, Natalya – Naomi, WWE 2K18

– Below is the second episode of the WWE 2K18 Dev Spotlight Series with WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks looking at the animation process of the game. The game is set to be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

– The first-ever singles match between John Cena and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took place after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live went off the air in Richmond, VA. The dark main event ended when The Singh Brothers attacked Cena for the disqualification. There was no sign of The Great Khali after his return at Battleground on Sunday during the Punjabi Prison match.

As noted, The Singh Brothers were kept off SmackDown to sell the beating they took from Randy Orton on Sunday. Cena will face Shinsuke Nakamura on next week’s SmackDown from Cleveland with the winner going on to face Mahal at SummerSlam.

– Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi had this exchange after their backstage segment on this week’s show. The two will do battle with the title on the line at SummerSlam on August 20th.