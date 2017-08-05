John Morrison On Possibly Appearing On GFW TV, His Issues With Vampiro

Lucha Underground star and former WWE Superstar John Morrison (Johnny Mundo), who is scheduled to work upcoming GFW live events in the New York Tri-state area, recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated “Extra Mustard” section for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his feud with the AAA promotion and Vamprio regarding his fiancée, Taya, being stripped of her championship: “I brought Taya’s Reina de Reinas championships to Mexico because AAA supposedly needed it for a photo shoot. A few days later, it was announced that she was stripped of the title for using an illegal hold in a no disqualification match from a match in Tijuana when she won the belt. That made no sense, as the whole point of a no disqualification match is that there are no illegal holds. The real issue is that Taya has worked for that company for five years, done everything asked of her, and she would have agreed to whatever they asked. She’s spent thousands and thousands of hours on the AAA bus, changed in bus stations and behind barns when there were no locker rooms, just to have the opportunity to work for that company. She thought being stripped of the title without even being informed was a huge slap in the face. All she needed was a phone call, but they didn’t do that, so she got upset.”

On his issues with Vampiro: “Vampiro started trashing her on Twitter; for some reason, he tweeted a bunch of stuff and called her ‘a f*cking mark’, then blocked her on Twitter, then unblocked her on Twitter, then wrote an apology on his Facebook page, then deleted the apology on his Facebook page. When I saw all the things he was writing about my fiancée, I felt like I needed to say something. Vampiro preys upon people’s dreams and lies to people, but he doesn’t keep track of his lies. Ultimately, he’s a mark for himself.”

On possibly appearing on GFW television in the future: “Anything is possible. We haven’t confirmed that just yet, but it would be great to do the TV tapings. As far as long term or short term goes, we’ll see. I haven’t even set one foot in their ring yet.”

