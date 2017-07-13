Johnny Gargano Finally Returns (Video), New NXT Superstar Qualifies For Mae Young Classic (Videos)

– As seen on tonight’s WWE NXT episode, Johnny Gargano made his first appearance since “Takeover: Chicago” in May and cut a promo on how he needs to become Johnny Wrestling again. Video from that segment can be seen below.

Gargano worked tonight’s NXT TV tapings and kicked off his singles run with a match against Raul Mendoza, which should air on August 2nd. Gargano is expected to feud with former partner Tommaso Ciampa when he returns from his injury.

– Tonight’s NXT also saw Vanessa Borne (Daniella Kamela) defeat Jayme Hachey (Jayme Jameson) to qualify for The Mae Young Classic. Below is video of Borne talking to Kayla Braxton after the match. Regarding making it into the tournament, Borne says she feels amazing to be a part of history and compete against the best of the best to show what she’s got.

Also below is video of Borne’s entrance and a backstage photo from before the match:

EXCLUSIVE: An excited @VanessaBorneWWE expresses how she cannot wait to be a part of the historic #MaeYoungClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TpFFD035O8 — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2017