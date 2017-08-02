Johnny Gargano Promo For Tonight’s Return (Video), Announcers Talk The Shield, WWE Stock

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT will see Johnny Gargano return to the ring against Raul Mendoza. In the video below, Gargano talks to Christy St. Cloud and says it’s time he got back into the ring. Gargano says it’s been a while since he felt these butterflies but he’s anxious, excited and ready to go. Gargano says he hopes the fans haven’t forgot about Johnny Wrestling.

– WWE stock was down 1.13% today, closing at $21.05 per share. Today’s high was $21.25 and the low was $20.86.

– Below is video from this week’s Bring It To The Table with Peter Rosenberg, JBL and Corey Graves. JBL says a reunion of The Shield is not necessarily a positive thing. JBL believes Roman Reigns is the guy they want to carry the company and sell the tickets but Reigns with The Shield didn’t sell tickets. JBL says Reigns is the guy everyone comes to boo, and that sells tickets & merchandise. Graves loves the potential for Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose but he wonders if the WWE Universe would react differently to Reigns if they did a full-blown three-member reunion.