Johnny Gargano’s NXT Goals (Photo), WWE RAW Social Media Stats, Total Bellas

– As noted, the season two premiere of Total Bellas will air tonight at 9pm EST on the E! network. Below is new video of Brie Bella talking about what to expect on the show, which was filmed while she was pregnant with Birdie Joe. We noted before that the official synopsis for tonight says that Brie poses nude for the first time on the show. An extended synopsis for tonight’s episode notes that Daniel Bryan was upset with the photoshoot.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 239,000 interactions with 47,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 136,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 190,000 Facebook interactions with 133,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 253,000 interactions with 172,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Johnny Gargano tweeted the following list he created when he first signed with WWE NXT two years ago and the only thing that’s left to check off is the NXT Title, currently held by Drew McIntyre: