Jon Jones Fails UFC Drug Test; Possible Dream Fight With Brock Lesnar Is Off

Jon Jones has reportedly tested positive for an anabolic steroid, and is expected to be stripped of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. TMZ Sports reports that Jones is facing a ban from competition of up to four years – essentially ruling out a fight between Jones and Brock Lesnar.
Some fans had been hoping for a “dream fight” between Jones and Lesnar after the two recently made public comments about each other. Both before and after UFC 214, Jones indicated that he wants a piece of Lesnar. “Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy that weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the octagon,” Jones said after his victory.
But that UFC 214 victory has now been stripped from Jones, along with the Light Heavyweight Title he won from Daniel Cormier after a third-round knockout. On weigh-in day for the fight Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid, making this his second failed USADA drug test.
The UFC issued the following statement about the news on Tuesday night:
“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017.
USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation.
Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”