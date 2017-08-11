Kairi Sane Makes NXT Debut (Videos), Braun Strowman Reads “June” Scene, Naomi

– Courtesy of The Ringer, below is great new “Table Reads” video of Braun Strowman re-enacting a scene from 2007 movie June, where the lead character informs her parents that she is pregnant.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi is scheduled to appear at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts on Monday, August 14th from 1pm until 3pm. She will be available for autographs on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call 1-877-4HOOPLA for more information on the appearance.

– Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane made her WWE NXT live event debut at Thursday’s show in St. Petersburg, Florida. She teamed with Dakota Kai and Aliyah for a win over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and MYC competitor Shayna Baszler of MMA’s Four Horsewomen. Below are photos and videos from the match:

#NXTStPetersburg Kairi Sane is the future of nxt!!! pic.twitter.com/st7WGBEm3e — Erick Varga (@ETVChicago88) August 11, 2017



The reason I dropped by – @KairiSaneWWE flying elbowdrop 👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/WmnUzZWAUN — Rob Naylor (@NINaylor) August 11, 2017