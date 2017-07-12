Kalisto Cups At The WWE PC (Photo), WWE Music Power 10 Clip, Fans On The Shield

– Below is a clip from this week’s new episode of WWE Music Power 10 on the WWE Network featuring Lana’s entrance:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which combination of former Shield members would make the best tag team. As of this writing, 38% voted for Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins while 33% voted for Rollins & Roman Reigns and the rest voted for Reigns & Ambrose.

– They are now using cupping therapy at the WWE Performance Center, according to this post from Kalisto. WebMD describes cupping therapy as “an ancient form of alternative medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on your skin for a few minutes to create suction. People get it for many purposes, including to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being, and as a type of deep-tissue massage.”