Kane Comments On Possibility Of The Undertaker Wrestling Another Match In WWE

Longtime WWE Superstar Kane recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross’ podcast, “The Ross Report,” which is available now at Podcast One. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the infamous WWE “Attitude Era” being the “Golden Age” of wrestling: “That was the golden age. So much of life is timing and the timing just worked out. I mean, you had the right people at the right time and just everything worked. And when things are effortless and just everything is smooth and flows, that’s what it was like for a couple of years. It was just amazing and such a joy. And now, you look back and when you’re in the middle of it, you don’t appreciate it like you should and you get on the other side and you’re like, ‘man, that was awesome!’ and that’s sort of how I am. I didn’t appreciate it as much as I should have while it was going on because it was truly a special time. And, again, frankly, and not because there aren’t talented people [nowadays] and not because folks don’t work hard, it’s just because it’s a matter of timing and that was the right time and it was just awesome. It was very unique.

“Just think about it. The depth of the roster was amazing. I mean, you go up and down the roster, and it was just, you literally had a dozen guys that could be in the main event and the audience wouldn’t be disappointed. And maybe never before and never again in history will you see that. It was just a very unique time.”

On WWE’s battle with WCW during the “Monday Night Wars” driving the talent to perform at their absolute best at all times: “Now we look back at the Monday Night Wars and [say], ‘oh, WWE was destined to win’ and, no, it wasn’t! If we didn’t win, we were going out of business, so there was pressure on us, but in a good way, to perform because we had to go out and do the best that we could every night because we knew that if we didn’t, we all could be out of a job. And that’s the same pressure we often see in sports, you have to go out and win the game. There is no tomorrow. There is no second chance. You have to go out and win the game. And I think all of us felt that as well. And it actually at some point became a matter of pride that each and every one of us was going to go out and do the best we could because we wanted to win. We wanted to be the best. I would pull from my sports background and say that would be accurate. There comes a point where that pride and that desire becomes the driving force behind the performance.”

On whether or not he feels The Undertaker will ever have another match in WWE: “He deserves and I think he’ll be able to do what he wants and it’s going to be up to him. And in the end, I think it’ll be, his decision will be the quality of what it is. And certainly, he [has] been one of those guys that when you watch him at WrestleMania, it’s like, ‘golly, does the guy ever age?’ And I think that will ultimately be how he feels he will be able to perform will be the deciding factor.

“I’ll tell you this: I’d like to have one more match with him. I’d like to do maybe the Brothers Of Destruction one last time, but that’s not something that we’re going to do. The guy has had an absolutely phenomenal, legendary career, so I think pretty much everything is icing on the cake and not the cake itself at this point.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Ross Report” podcast featuring the Kane interview at PodcastOne.com.