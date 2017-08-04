Karen Jarrett On John Morrison Coming To GFW, Hardys/Broken Universe Issues

As noted, Karen Jarrett took part in a GFW media conference call on Wednesday. During the call, Jarrett was asked about John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) working the upcoming GFW live events scheduled for this weekend in the New York Tri-state area.

Our friend Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com spoke with Jarrett on the call and asked if Morrison working GFW live events this weekend is a “one-time thing” or if fans can expect to see him again in the future.

“No sir,” Karen said about Morrison in GFW being a one-time thing. “Well I’m hoping it’s not a one-time thing, I’ll put it that way.”

Jarrett continued, “But no, we are in the process of talking to him and we are trying to see what we can nail down.”

Regarding the ongoing issues over Matt Hardy and the “Broken Universe” trademarks, Karen Jarrett said she is advocating for the situation to come to some sort of resolution sooner rather than later.

“Absolutely I would love to see a resolution,” said Jarrett. “But there’s always two sides, three sides to a story and then there’s the facts to the story. There’s a lot going on behind-the-scenes and things aren’t always what they seem to be.”

Karen Jarrett also addressed comments made by Hardy’s wife, Reby Sky, in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, sharing her belief that speaking publicly about the issue will not help speed up the process and in fact, could make things more difficult.

“So commenting on it or putting anything out there, I don’t think is productive in any way, shape or form right now,” Karen said. “I think the best thing to do is leave it up to the attorneys to handle and I’m taking the high road and trying to be as mature as possible with everything going on with the entire situation.”

