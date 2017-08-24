Kenny Omega Claims “There Was Difficulty” With Adam Cole’s NXT Debut Over The Weekend

Highly-regarded international pro wrestling star Kenny Omega recently appeared as a guest on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Adam Cole’s NXT debut at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special over the weekend: “As a friend to Adam Cole, I am not sure what I can say or cannot say but I know there was difficulty with that situation. I’m just happy as a friend of his that he was finally able to freely make his television debut.”

On the skills learned in WWE’s developmental system: “It wasn’t pleasant while I was there doing it, but then I look back at it and it was an experience that helped shape the person that I am today, and I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything in the world because it really helped me see more of what the business end of wrestling is like there [WWE]. The highs and the lows, meeting some cool people.

“The biggest thing that helped me moving forward were, Dave Taylor was there and he had some classes. Before going to developmental I had next to no fundamentals and that was sort of, doing cool chain wrestling and using a lot of holds and stuff. That was sort of the kick on the indies. So when I had left developmental had I not had those fundamentals and been able to do those types of things, I wouldn’t have been able to have a career in the Indies at all… and I wouldn’t have ended up in Japan either.”

On singing “John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt” during a match with Daniel Bryan: “We started singing it together and the lightning bolt struck. I’m like, ‘come on Brian we got to do this.’ And he’s like ‘What?! You’re kidding me?’ I was like, ‘No. We have to… Listen hear me out here Brian. You’re pretty much known as the guy that has these awesome matches with everyone. People literally call you the Best in the World and sure we could go out there today and we could have a pretty darn good match but then at the end of the day what’s it going to be? It’s just going to be another good match that you had. Who cares? So let’s do something memorable.’ And he’s like, ‘Okay. I’m listening.’ … It’s John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. ‘Well what does that even mean?’ Off the top of my head I sort of laid out this groundwork for how it would be placed into this match. And he was like, ‘I think it’s going to be real fun, but man, I got a Steven Regal in the back of my head telling me right now this is the worst idea I’ve ever heard in my life.'”

Check out the complete episode of the X-Pac 12360 podcast featuring the Kenny Omega interview above or via iTunes.