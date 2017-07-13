Kevin Nash Undergoes Surgery, Bobby Fish On Losing His NXT Debut (Video), Next Week’s NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network saw former ROH Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish make his debut with a loss to Aleister Black. In the video below, Fish talks to Kayla Braxton after the match and says this was his debut but things didn’t go as planned. Fish says he is not a quitter and he will be back in the NXT ring. Fish says if anyone wants to know what he’s about, meet him in the ring and they will find out exactly who he is. Regarding how his past resume will help him in NXT, Fish says he will take this experience back to the drawing board, review the films and see what he did wrong. He guarantees he will not make the same mistake twice.

– Next week’s NXT episode will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bobby Roode. NXT General Manager William Regal made the match on tonight’s episode.

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash underwent left knee surgery earlier today. He tweeted the following: