Kevin Owens Praises Adam Cole’s NXT Debut, Angle & Orton Take Wives Out (Photo)

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens took to social media to comment on the NXT debut of former ROH World Champion Adam Cole at Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III special on the WWE Network. As Owens wrote in the post on his official Twitter page (see below), Cole’s NXT debut ranks up with his favorite moments of all-time since joining WWE.

I often get asked what my favorite moments in WWE have been. Title wins, my NXT debut, beating Cena…and seeing @AdamColePro's debut live. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 20, 2017

– WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle and current WWE Superstar Randy Orton went out on a double-date with their wives over the weekend. Orton’s wife, Kim, posted the following photo of the four of them together this weekend on her official Instagram page.