Kevin Owens Talks About Possible Face Turn, WWE Scripting His Promos & More

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke with Argus Leader for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how much WWE scripts his promos: “I’m sure other performers get different guidelines, and I think it’s a day-by-day scenario of who gets to have more freedom than other people. We always get help with our interviews from our writers, but you learn to find ways to get your own credits instead of using somebody else’s words. Some people are good at it, and other people aren’t as good. But the people who are good at it usually get more leeway of how to speak and what to say because the fact they can carry an interview. I always know where I’m going, and I know what they want me to deliver. But I do get to put my own spin on it most of the time.”

On turning babyface: “I don’t really know as far as any ideas or plans that anybody would have for that. I think I can make anything work. If I can get people to boo me, then I can get people to cheer for me if I want. I’d be up for the challenge.”

On toning down his “Face Of America” catchphrase: “I’m moving away from that now by choice because there’s so many people on SmackDown right now talking about America. Whether it’s Jinder Mahal or Rusev, I don’t like being like other people. When I started the Face of America, there was nobody on SmackDown doing that kind of stuff, and now there’s too many of us. I’m going to go back to being Kevin Owens, and that’s always worked out pretty good for me.”

