Kurt Angle Claims Being RAW GM Wasn’t Original Plan, Says He “Can’t Wait” To Wrestle

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with The Sun for an interview.

During the discussion, the former Olympic gold medalist confirmed that he will, in fact, return as an active wrestler inside WWE’s squared-circle for a return match.

“You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure,” Angle said. “I don’t know when, but I can’t wait.”

Additionally, Angle revealed during the interview that when he was brought back into the fold in WWE back in April to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend, being a RAW General Manager was never part of the plan.

“There was never supposed to be a GM role,” said Angle. “I don’t know if it was Mick Foley’s hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring my on the TV.”

While being RAW GM may not have originally been part of the plan for his return to the WWE Universe, Angle did make sure to point out the fact that he has been enjoying playing the role on television for the past several months.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Angle. “I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them.”

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at TheSun.co.uk.