Kurt Angle Expects To Wrestle Again In WWE: “I’m Looking Probably Early Next Year”

Prior to Sunday night’s WWE SummerSlam event, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle spoke with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News to promote the joint-brand WWE pay-per-view.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about his desire to return to the squared circle for an actual wrestling match.

“I’ve always loved being around the business, but being the general manager of Raw is still a huge honor,” said the RAW G.M. “I still get that feeling that I want to get back in that ring and go at, so hopefully down the road I’ll take that physical and we get moving in that direction, but right now I’m very happy being the GM.”

Additionally, the former Olympic gold medalist was asked whether or not he felt there was ever a chance he would be competing on this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view card.

“No, there were rumors going around that I was going to be in the ring, but I know Vince McMahon and he’s going to tell me ahead of time just so I’ll prep and he never did, so I knew I wasn’t going to be a part of it,” said Angle. “I’m looking probably early next year. It’s ultimately up to Vince.”

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at SportingNews.com.