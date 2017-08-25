Kurt Angle Hints At In-Ring Return, Reveals Potential Opponents

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Myles at the WWE 2K18 Kickoff this past weekend.

While at the event, the current RAW General Manager was asked about the possibility of a return to the ring for another match, which Angle teased could be coming sooner rather than later.

“Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that,” Angle said. “No, but I think it will happen, I’m guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he’s gonna make the decision.”

In terms of who Angle would like to see standing across from him in the ring in a potential WWE return match, the former Olympic gold medalist listed a number of active WWE Superstars as possible options.

“Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena,” Angle said. “There’s a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there’s a lot of great talent that I’d love to get my hands on.”

