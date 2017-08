– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Done With That (Day One Remix) for The Usos, who will get their rematch from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at SummerSlam:

– As seen below, Roman Reigns is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated 4 years of sobriety over the weekend. The RAW General Manager marked the milestone with this post on Instagram: