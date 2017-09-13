Kurt Angle On Latest Regarding Potential In-Ring Return, Jason Jordan’s Potential

WWE Hall Of Famer and current RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently spoke with Garry, Tim & Hamish for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the potential he feels Jason Jordan has: “I think Jason has a lot of potential. I think he’s going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do – he’s a little bit shy – but as far as far as his athleticism, he’s one of the best we’ve got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven’t really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

On the latest status regarding a potential in-ring return: “We’ve talked about it. But, I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know – I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will – but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”

Check out the complete Kurt Angle interview at Whooshkaa.com.